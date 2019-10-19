Merriman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,000. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 205,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after buying an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 43,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 63,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $144.09 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The company has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities set a $185.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. FBN Securities set a $200.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.31.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $789,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $225,887.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,019 shares of company stock valued at $41,772,668. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

