Merriman Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,477.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,910,000 after purchasing an additional 314,420 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $167.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.91 and its 200 day moving average is $163.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $124.85 and a 12 month high of $170.42.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.3854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

