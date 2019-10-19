Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,017 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 135.4% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of JKH opened at $243.44 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.87 and a 12 month high of $259.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.1352 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

