Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $211.10

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 211.10 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 210.20 ($2.75), with a volume of 1387116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206.20 ($2.69).

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 241.11 ($3.15).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and a PE ratio of -31.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 194.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 184.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is -0.77%.

About Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

