Melon (MLN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115,740.00

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $115,740.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can currently be purchased for about $3.81 or 0.00047706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, Radar Relay and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00228266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.01128939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089492 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon launched on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Kraken, Bitsane and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.