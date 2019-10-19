Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Meggitt (LON:MGGT)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Meggitt from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 689 ($9.00) to GBX 711 ($9.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Investec lowered Meggitt to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 589.10 ($7.70).

Shares of MGGT opened at GBX 589.80 ($7.71) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 623.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 560.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.88. Meggitt has a 1-year low of GBX 456.10 ($5.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 646.60 ($8.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

