Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

NYSE XOM opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $83.75. The firm has a market cap of $288.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

