Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,385 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 552.0% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $59.04. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

