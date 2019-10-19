Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in J2 Global by 258.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in J2 Global by 6,218.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. J2 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $96.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.58.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.25 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $218,519.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $156,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

