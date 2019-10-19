Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 641.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.