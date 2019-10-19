Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 21,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $3,505,339.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,575,678.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $2,950,288.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,231,633.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,444 shares of company stock worth $13,193,970. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Shares of MASI opened at $147.87 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $160.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

