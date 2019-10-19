Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 15,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,844.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $39,672.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRGO. TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.