Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 21.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.42 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $756,063.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $61,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

