Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,771 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.84.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,339 shares of company stock worth $12,619,053. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

