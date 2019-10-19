MediShares (MDS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $92,208.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $92,208.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00227567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.01144761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090294 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

