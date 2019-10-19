Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

MPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,598. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.91%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $1,243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,312,957 shares in the company, valued at $23,331,245.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Steven Dawson acquired 7,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.07 per share, with a total value of $135,091.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,777.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,573 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 87.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39,264 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 689,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 775,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 179,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

