McMillan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.16

Shares of McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and traded as high as $16.48. McMillan Shakespeare shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 497,988 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71.

Get McMillan Shakespeare alerts:

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) Salisbury bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$15.99 ($11.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,931.25 ($70,873.23).

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, vehicle leasing administration, fleet management, and retail financial services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management, and Retail Financial Services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McMillan Shakespeare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McMillan Shakespeare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.