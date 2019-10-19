Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.75 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on BioHiTech Global in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHTG opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. BioHiTech Global has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 230.53% and a negative return on equity of 267.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director James D. Chambers acquired 17,000 shares of BioHiTech Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $30,430.00. Insiders acquired a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioHiTech Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of BioHiTech Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

