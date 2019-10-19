Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Max Resource Corp (CVE:MXR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 654456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25.

Max Resource Company Profile (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal properties located in the under-explored northern section of the Andean Copper Belt of Colombia.

