Matchpool (GUP) Reaches Market Cap of $277,923.00

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $277,923.00 and approximately $2,114.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Matchpool has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Bittrex, Liqui and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00228189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.01131529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00089280 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Gatecoin, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

