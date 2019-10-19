Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to report $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the lowest is $2.12 billion. Masco reported sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised their target price on Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,699. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $3,494,136.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

