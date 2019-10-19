Masari Price Tops $0.0313 on Top Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. Masari has a market cap of $363,990.00 and approximately $1,017.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Masari has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

