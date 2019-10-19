Marston’s’ (MARS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MARS. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 113.56 ($1.48).

LON MARS opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $795.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.83. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 89.70 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 131.70 ($1.72).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

