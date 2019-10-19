Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

MMC stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,176. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

