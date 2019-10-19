MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Shares Down 0.4%

MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77, 524 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MARFRIG ALIMENT/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93.

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Marfrig Beef and Keystone segments. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal protein, such as beef, lamb, and poultry; and various other food products, including breaded products, ready-to-eat meals, fish, frozen vegetables, desserts, and others.

