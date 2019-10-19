Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Marcus alerts:

NYSE:MCS opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Marcus has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $45.82.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.65 million. Marcus had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marcus by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,417,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,634,000 after purchasing an additional 78,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marcus by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Marcus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 947,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 310,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marcus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.