Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $71.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

MPC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of MPC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.14. 11,439,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,075. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,251,901 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,819,000 after buying an additional 2,307,655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 214.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,202,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,410,000 after buying an additional 4,914,767 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,112,000 after buying an additional 2,308,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.3% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,520,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

