Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manitex International’s earnings. Manitex International posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitex International will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Manitex International.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.97 million for the quarter. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNTX shares. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Manitex International news, CEO Steve Filipov acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

MNTX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.09. 31,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,015. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.83. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

