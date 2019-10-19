Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $236.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,063.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $238.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

