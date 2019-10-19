Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.78

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and traded as high as $50.79. Magellan Financial Group shares last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 587,137 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$51.39 and a 200-day moving average of A$48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.67.

Get Magellan Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Hamish Douglass acquired 420,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$60.72 ($43.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,529,724.00 ($18,106,187.23). Also, insider Hamish McLennan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$50.99 ($36.17) per share, with a total value of A$254,970.00 ($180,829.79).

Magellan Financial Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provide its services to high net worth, retail, and institutional investors. Magellan Financial Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.