Macy’s (NYSE:M) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on M. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Macy’s from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NYSE:M traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $15.12. 18,069,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,579,358. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other Macy’s news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $78,777.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,825 shares in the company, valued at $260,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 646.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 74.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 79.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

