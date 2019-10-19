Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 504,000 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 504,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at about $794,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 206,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,929,000 after purchasing an additional 417,423 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 334,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPX opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.11. WPX Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.34 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 23.59%. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $14.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

