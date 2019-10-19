Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $29,000 in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.52.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA opened at $32.21 on Friday. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.