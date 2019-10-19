Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $75,000 Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 589,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Silgan by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 101,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $323,972.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Alden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $59,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,404.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.