M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $672.10

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $672.10 and traded as low as $636.00. M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at $643.00, with a volume of 4,083 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $353.48 million and a PE ratio of -810.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 653.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 671.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.50%.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

