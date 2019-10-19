LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LYFT. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $70.00 target price on LYFT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on LYFT in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on LYFT from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC upgraded LYFT from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded LYFT from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. LYFT has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LYFT will post -11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $287,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,302.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $3,647,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,370 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LYFT by 37.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of LYFT by 2.4% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,308 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of LYFT by 500.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

