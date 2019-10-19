LUNA (LUNA) Price Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LUNA has a market capitalization of $151.23 million and $624,710.00 worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUNA coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00006647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinone, KuCoin and GOPAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00228290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.01127169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029474 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089403 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 996,730,995 coins and its circulating supply is 285,451,369 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUNA’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, GDAC, Coinone, Upbit, Bittrex, Bitrue and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

