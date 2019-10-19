Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.01. Luminex posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $83.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.61 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Luminex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:LMNX traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 139,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. Luminex has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other Luminex news, CEO Nachum Shamir purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $98,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 30.0% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 68.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 42.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 32.4% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

