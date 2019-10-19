Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

LL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

Lumber Liquidators stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 369,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,716. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $274.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $288.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, insider Michael L. Reeves purchased 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $123,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,329.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Knowles purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,017.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 147.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth $123,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

