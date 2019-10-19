LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:LXU traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 174,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,956. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 4.33.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other LSB Industries news, Director Lynn F. White purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,689 shares in the company, valued at $188,140.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Roedel purchased 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $103,727.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,780 shares in the company, valued at $151,382.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,020 shares of company stock valued at $245,029. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LSB Industries by 490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 84,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 67,015 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in LSB Industries by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LSB Industries by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSB Industries (LXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.