Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.9% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.96.

In related news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.21 and its 200-day moving average is $105.93. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.