Loungers (LON:LGRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LGRS opened at GBX 199.50 ($2.61) on Wednesday. Loungers has a 12-month low of GBX 197.25 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 227.90 ($2.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. It operates 146 cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

