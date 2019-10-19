Loom Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.63 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $22.29 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00227803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.01130813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089652 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,524,253 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bitbns, CoinExchange, IDEX, Upbit, Binance, LATOKEN, Tidex, Hotbit, Kucoin, DragonEX, GOPAX, YoBit, Coinbe, Poloniex, Allbit, Bittrex, Fatbtc and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.