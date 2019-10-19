LockTrip Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. LockTrip has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $30,471.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LockTrip has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00004883 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, HitBTC, Kucoin and Gatecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010750 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002952 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 92.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Mercatox, YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

