Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,867,863,000 after buying an additional 111,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,146,256,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after buying an additional 2,047,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,440,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $705,455,000 after buying an additional 72,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $372.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $399.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.65. The firm has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.64.

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

