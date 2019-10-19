Lition (LIT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.78 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Lition token can currently be purchased for $0.0694 or 0.00000864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, ProBit Exchange, Dcoin and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $195,212.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,042.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.80 or 0.02162522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.37 or 0.02679743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00675423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00676068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00055381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00448827 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Lition Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

