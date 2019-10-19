Liquidity Network Hits Market Capitalization of $471,103.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 65% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $471,103.00 and approximately $16,139.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00227013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.01135322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029684 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00088924 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.