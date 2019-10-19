Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.1–0.1 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.86 million.Limelight Networks also updated its FY19 guidance to near breakeven EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.70 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of LLNW opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.75 million, a P/E ratio of -193.50 and a beta of 2.16. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Marth purchased 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $49,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sajid Malhotra bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

