LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Up 3.6%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.52, approximately 546,435 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 961,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

A number of analysts have commented on LX shares. ValuEngine cut LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their price target on LexinFintech from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BOCOM International started coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.34 price target for the company. TheStreet cut LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.32.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.97.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($2.92). The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 52.70%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.