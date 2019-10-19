LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 28 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,285,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,409,352,000 after buying an additional 674,924 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,660.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,478,000 after buying an additional 625,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 127,265.7% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 445,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.33.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,245.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,215.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,173.56. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $868.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

